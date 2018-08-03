Nor'easter downpours cause blackouts across 11 states

More
Nearly 1 million people in the Northeast are without power after two powerful storms pummeled the region in less than a week.
1:03 | 03/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nor'easter downpours cause blackouts across 11 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53603259,"title":"Nor'easter downpours cause blackouts across 11 states","duration":"1:03","description":"Nearly 1 million people in the Northeast are without power after two powerful storms pummeled the region in less than a week.","url":"/GMA/News/video/noreaster-downpours-blackouts-11-states-53603259","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.