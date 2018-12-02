2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 call

The suspect, Quentin Lamar Smith, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Westerville, Ohio, police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.
1:28 | 02/12/18

Transcript for 2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 call
Thank you, David. To Ohio now, where two police officers were killed after responding to a 911 call. President trump has tweeted his condolences. The case getting national attention. Linzie Janis here with the story. Reporter: President trump also called Ohio governor John Kasich. Two described these officers as the finest among us. They were responding to a 911 hangup call when they arrived at the address, they were ambushed. This morning, grief and anguish in H Ohio community after two police officers were shot and killed. While responding to this 911 call. Can I help you? What's going on? Reporter: A few moments later, another call from the same address. 911, what's your emergency. Please help, please help, please help. What's wrong? He shot the police officer zblps where are you now? Hiding in the bushes. Reporter: 39-year-old officer Eric joering, and 54-year-old officer Anthony Morelli, remembered as heroes. True American heros. They gave their lives today. Reporter: The suspect was shot. Expected to survive the wounds. A history of domestic violence at the home. The suspect's wife trying to get a protection order last year. Officers real heroes. Big tragedy. Thank you so much, Linzie.

