Transcript for Olympic Games kick off with sign of unity

of hurdles all year long. Now to the olympics opening ceremony. The world's elite athletes parading in a colorful display. The theme of the games, peace. And there was a show of that right from the beginning. Let's go back to Amy there in South Korea for us. Good morning again, Amy. Reporter: That's right. Good morning, robin. These olympic games kicking officially off with a sign of unity here in pyeongchang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim yo-jong seen shaking hands with south Korean president moon jae-in, a historic meeting during tonight's opening ceremony. She is the first member of the north Korean ruling family to visit the south since the Korean war more than six decades ago and then vice president Mike pence with his guest, Fred Warmbier, the father of Otto Warmbier, the college student who died after being imprisoned in North Korea sitting just one row in front of her and the north Korean head of state. There were no signs, though, of any interaction between those two groups, but during the ceremony, pence was cheering on team usa including U.S. Flag bearer Erin Hamlin who found herself at the center of controversy earlier today after U.S. Speed skater Shani Davis called the coin toss that decided who carried that flag dishonorable. Speaking of flag bearers, who could forget the shirtless flag bearer. He's back. Here at the significantly colder winter olympics and despite the freezing temperatures in the open air stadium you'll see right there he remained shirtless with a lot of lotion. In case you were wondering he competed in tae Kwon do in Rio and now cross-country skiing. He picked up skiing after the summer olympics apparently. He had a lot of lotion. He wasn't just glistening. He does have a lot of lotion. He was reflective. He was reflective. Where do you ski in Tonga? Good question. All right, Amy, glad to have you there and, of course, we'll be checking in with you from time to time. What are you looking forward to most, Amy? Let's ask you that. Well, figure skating. I cannot wait to watch figure skating. And, of course, curling is just such a bizarrely fun sport to watch. It is. That's our girl. Thank you, Amy.

