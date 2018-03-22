Transcript for Parents claim newborn taken from hospital by tribal police

Back now with that custody battle over this precious baby. Parenting fighting to get their daughter back after police came to the hospital and took her away shortly after she was born and, Amy, you have to tell us more. This is a remarkable story and I think we'll hear a lot about this one because just two days after baby Ingrid was born police came to the hospital, told her parents a tribal court had granted custody to the baby's grandmother and then took the baby away from those new parents, but now state and local authorities are investigating whether tribal police can execute a tribal order on county land. Just two days after Rebecca Sanders gave birth to her baby girl Ingrid police officials showed up and took the child away "Without a fight" any warning? A detective asked if I knew what was going on. I said, no, I don't know what's going on then he said, well, your baby is being taken. She is no longer in your custody. You are not her mother anymore relationship the police chief informed her that her baby was going to live with Rebecca's mother, Betty oseola, a member of the miccosukee tribe raf a tribal judge granted the grandmother custody of the newborn. This morning Rebecca and the baby's father Justin Johnson are outraged that little Ingrid was taken from them without the matter being brought to a state or federal court. The child is now on reservation land where only federal authorities can intervene. We haven't been given any updates on how she is. Reporter: They filed complaints with the miami-dade police and bureau of Indian affairs. Florida senator Marco Rubio warning tribal officials in a tweet this won't end well for tribe if they don't return child asap. In her court filings, the baby's grandmother said Johnson was abusive to her daughter and her daughter is not fit to care for the infant but Rebecca disagrees saying she no longer has her newborn because her mother doesn't want Ingrid growing up with a white father. Two miami-dade officers assisted those tribal officers in removing the baby from the hospital and the hospital saying in a statement it had no choice but to remove the baby from the mother's care. Quote, Baptist hospital falls under the jurisdiction of miami-dade county police department and complies with state and federal laws. It is our hospital's policy to cooperate with Miami date law enforcement as they enforce court orders, but you can just see this battle brewing and feel for everyone involved. Everyone involved and this is not over. We haven't heard the last of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.