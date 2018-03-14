Transcript for Parkland survivor on significance of school walkouts

Moments ago I spoke with Kelsey friend who is a survivor of the parkland shooting and said her teacher Scott beigel saved her life before losing his life. How is it for you and the rest of the students. For me it's been really hard because of noises and screams and like kids laughing sometimes even scares me. For others I can't imagine what they're going through but I am pretty sure it must be really hard for them too. Today you're having a walkout today. What does today's walkout mean for you. For me it just means getting closer to closure, especially because I lost two people that mean a lot to me so just going out there and standing out there for 17 minutes for my fallen classmate, my family who died is going to bring me a little closer to closure, I hope. This walkout today, you mentioned who you lost, you lost classmates and teachers. What do you hope happens from this walkout today? What do you hope happens in this country so that kids can go to school and feel safe? I hope that we get more school resource officers, that's what we really need, especially in some schools that don't have any and I'm hoping that this walkout gets us more laws to be passed to help us students because we are the future of our nation. Kelsey, thank you so much and have a great day, really. What you all are doing, continue to do it and we're supporting you and we're behind you and we just really have our hearts and prayers are still with you and your families. Thank you. We hope they can feel that support across the country. Incredible sight to see all these students coming together for something that means so much to everyone and come together with each other and representing this whole cause. Strong kids. Sure is. A lot of other breaking news

