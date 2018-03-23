Transcript for Ex-Playboy model speaks out after suing Trump

In the meantime, we turn to the former "Playboy" model Karen Mcdougal who apologized overnight to the first lady, Melania trump. ABC's linsey Davis is here with much more. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: She is saying she is sorry. A real tell all from Karen Mcdougal about what she said was a ten-month affair with don trump from 2006 to 2007. Trump told her many times he loved her she said and thought it may lead to marriage but ended it out of guilt. When I look back where I was then, I know it's wrong. I'm really sorry for that. I know it's the wrong thing to do. Reporter: An emotional Karen Mcdougal holding nothing back. Were you in love with him? I was, yeah. Uh-huh. And do you think he was in love with you. He was, yeah. Reporter: In an interview with CNN's Anderson cooper, the "Playboy" model shared intimate details about a relationship with Donald Trump that began in 2006 and lasted ten months. I never brought up his wife. He did once. Reporter: Mcdougal reflected on how she felt about the now first lady. Obviously there's a reason I don't bring her up because I feel guilty about it. Reporter: She said one time trump brought her to tears after he allegedly offered her money for sex. What happened after you had been intimate. After we had been intimate. He tried to pay me. And I actually didn't know how to take that. Did he actually try to hand you money? He did. He did, and I said -- I mean, I just had this look of, I don't know, just I don't even know how to describe it. The look on my face must have been so sad because I had never been offered money like that before, number one, and, number two, I thought, does he think that I'm in this for money or why I'm here tonight or is this a Normal thing? I didn't know, but I looked at him and I said, that's not me. I'm not that kind of girl and he said, oh, and he said you're really special. Reporter: Mcdougal filed a lawsuit against the publisher of "The national enquirer," American media incorporated claiming they are tricked her into signing an agreement to stay silent about an alleged affair with Donald Trump. Ami tells ABC news that's not true. Saying the suggestion that Ami silenced her is completely without merit. And at the same time, adult entertainment actress stormy Daniels is refusing to back down. Arguing in court that a nondiclosure agreement she signed about her alleged affair with the president in 2006 is not binding and void. You don't believe it's valid. I don't believe it was ever valid because Mr. Trump never signed it. Reporter: A temporary restraining order was filed to stop her from talking about the alleged affair but that did not stop her for sitting down for a "60 minutes" interview set to air this week. Ami said they have no additional response. When asked what she would say directly to Melania trump, Mcdougal said I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I wouldn't want it done to me. David. All right, linsey, thanks so much. I want to bring in sunny Hostin and "The new Yorker's" Ronan farrow who wrote the most detailed account about Karen Mcdougal. Ronan, I wanted to begin with you. We heard a lot from Karen Mcdougal in your reporting already but now she's gone on TV and taken it a step further. Are you surprised she's gone this far and does this signal that she no longer think she's bundz by any agreement she signed? You know, I think that's the heart of the dispute right now, David. Her representatives have said very clearly that they think this is an invalid agreement, a lot of the complaint that they filed after doing these interviews says, look, this is in the public interest that she reveal these truths and I think that that is the heart of why we're talking about this. For me the issue here was never this consensual affair. It was what her complaint describes as her alleged participation in a sensorship of the marketplace of free ideas is a phrase that's used in those filings, you know, that this was an effort to distort an election. To distort an election. I'm curious, do you think she's put herself in any legal jeopardy in talking. I think it's unclear. When you look at the agreement it's really sweeping. I've never seen language. It says they have the rights of her story throughout the universe in perpetuity but the company comes out and says that she has been free to respond to legitimate press since 2016 so whether or not she'll be held to the agreement, I think, is unclear. You know, Ronan, you point out she is suing Ami, the publisher of "The national enquirer" and acknowledges she knew she was being paid for her story, that it would never be published, what's called catch and kill but you've done a lot on catch and kill. Do you think this might show that women or anyone in particular might no longer have to abide by these catch and kill agreements? I think that was one of her major aims here, look, she's an adult and she's been up front about saying she took money knowing that this would be a story that might be buried by Ami. But she now says that in light of the fact that we know a lot more about this being a pattern allegedly of behavior that the president engaged in and a pattern of efforts to silence accounts of that behavior and in light of the fact this is now the president and the leverage companies like Ami have over him has potential national security issues. This is a story that she feels now matters and she told me point blank that she wants to warn other women about the perils of silence. I'm curious, sunny, a few seconds left. Do you think this will empower other women and concern the white house and president at this point that perhaps these agreements won't hold and they'll talk. This could open up the floodgates. To Ronan's point is this a matter of national securitiy you look at this agreement. It looks like a form. How many other women may have signed this and what kind of leverage does this company have over the president. All right, sunny, I know you'll dive into this later on "The view." Ronan, always great to have you on. Thanks to you both.

