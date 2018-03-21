Transcript for Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on alleged Trump affair

All right, linsey, thank ulf. We're join by Karen Mcdougal's attorney Peter stris. Thanks for being with us. I know it's almost hard for people to keep track of what we're talking about. This is the former "Playboy" model who is now suing the publisher of "The national enquirer." She sign the that agreement to keep quiet about an alleged relationship with Donald Trump. Your client signed it. Did she fully understand they were buying the rights to her story with no intent to publish it, what many call catch and kill in the industry. So, she didn't fully understand anything about the contract. But the real issue is this is not a hush agreement. I mean, there's a provision in the contract that says she can respond to legitimate press inquiries. I did read the complaint and you were pretty open about what she did understand at the time. You say that they told her that they would buy the story not to publish it because the bichon was a close friend of Mr. Trump and she thought it would give her the best of worlds. She could make some money and that she could revitalize her career. If she knew all of this, some would say why sue now? It seems opportunistic? Let me say two things, first, there's a big difference between knowing that "The national enquirer" is not going to publish her story and that you can't sell it to someone else and thinking that you can't respond to legitimate press inquiries when "The new Yorker" or "The New York Times" or "Wall Street journal" contacts you. So, I would resist that but as far as why now, it's only recently come out through reporting and other sources that there was wholesale collusion between David Becker's company, Karen's own lawyer and Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's fixer so this is a very new development. I know you allege they were all in cahoots, the collusion as you say but did she make the money? Did she make the $150,000. She was -- she received $82,000 of it and the lawyer got the rest. They published to publish her columns. Did they? They didn't make good on virtual any of the things they promised. Howl columns did they publish. I don't know the exact number. Maybe two dozen instead of well over 100. A couple dozen columns and the money, again, how will you answer critics out there who say this sounds opportunistic that she's trying to take advantage of the moment? I think they're pretty easy questions to answer because this publicity is not good for Karen Mcdougal. This is not going to make any money for Karen Mcdougal. Tomorrow we would settle this case if American media gave up their rights, we would assign it to a nonprofit. She has no interest in making money. She wants out of this contract, not for opportunistic reasons, but because she wants to get out from under the thumb of a huge company that is essentially controlling her life. What does she ultimately hope will happen then. The contract will be voided so that she doesn't have to worry about constant, you know, tyranny of this company determining what she can say, what she can't say so an own so forth. She's going to speak once and set the record straight and then she wants to go back to a Normal private life. You said if she gets through this she'll speak once. Does she want money for that story. No. Peter stris, thanks for being here. Thank you very much.

