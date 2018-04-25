Transcript for 2 police officers, employee shot at Home Depot

Let's get right to the news breaking overnight. A suspect accused of killing two police officers and a security guard at a Home Depot in Dallas captured after a wild chase overnight. Marcus Moore son the scene. He has the latest. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Robin, good morning. That violence unfolding at the Home Depot just behind me. And a Dallas police officer said the shooting and the dramatic search that followed was like living a nightmare. Overnight, a massive manhunt for the man who police say shot two officers and a home Dee beau employee, leading to this harrowing chase in the streets of Dallas. Cops on the interstate, weaving along the streets. White truck shooting at officers. Reporter: Officers running on foot. At 9:00 P.M., five hours after police were first called, law enforcement caught up with Armando suwaez. His white pickup truck crashing in a front yard. We got our man. Reporter: It all began around 4:00 P.M. When an off duty officer detand him. When more sfoers responded, he whipped out a handgun and shot two police officers and an employee. This incident almost two years to the day of the July 7th ambush that killed Dallas police officers. I'm continued to be upset with the lack of respect for our police. In this city. And in our country. And now's the moment that we can lift them up. And I ask you to do this. Reporter: Those officers kritly injured underwent surgery overnight. This morning, the the police chief is asking people to pray for the officers and their families. And the security guard, as well. Thank you, Marcus. Now to Washington where

