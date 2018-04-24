Transcript for President George H.W. Bush hospitalized days after wife's funeral

We'll get the latest on former president George H.W. Bush. He's in the hospital this morning battling a serious infection just days after laying his wife Barbara to rest. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is there in Houston. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. The 93-year-old former president is battling for his life at this hospital this morning. That infection you mentioned, it has spread to his blood and the condition called sepsis. That could lead to fatally low blood pressure and organ failure which is why he's here. He was admitted only a single day after the funeral for his wife of 73 year, Barbara. You can see him being wheeled towards the casket by his son, George W. Bush and this picture after the funeral smiling with the Clintons and the Obamas and first lady Melania trump. Now, president bush and his wife Barbara have been virtually inseparable since his presidency and wanted to honor her one last time wearing those socks you see adorned with books in honor of her legacy in education. After his presidency he has been known as having of a vital president jumping out of an airplane throwing out pitches and broke a bone in his neck a few years ago. He suffered pneumonia twice last year and was admitted to the hospital and through it all, his wife Barbara had been taking care of him, monitoring what he ate, the pills he took and one wonders what her loss and his mourning, what kind of effect that is having on his recovery. George. Now, you can see at the funeral how heartbroken he is. Okay, Matt Gutman, thanks very much. We'll, of course, George, have the latest on president bush all morning long and now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.