the blockbuster move from president trump agreeing to meet with north Korean leader Kim Jong-un. What a switch from the fire and fury rhetoric. Trump will be the first sitting president to meet with the leader of North Korea. Our chief global affairs anchor, Martha Raddatz has the latest. Reporter: Good morning, George. The decision to meet came dramatically and suddenly. Once president trump heard Kim Jong-un wanted to meet with him, he quickly agreed. President trump who has belittled and threatened the north Korean leader now seems eager to sit down with Kim while keeping up the pressure tweeting, great progress being made, but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned. Secretary of state Rex tillerson who said just hours before that the time is not right for negotiations, said he was surprised by the north Korean gesture. I think it was really -- what changed was his posture in a very dramatic way that in all honesty came as a little bit of a surprise to us as well. He was so forward leaning in his conversations with the delegation from South Korea. Reporter: The stunning announcement was first made last night at the white house by the south Korean national security adviser. North Korea leader Kim Jong-un said he is committed to de-nuclearization. Reporter: Just hours before, he and a delegation from south Korea had briefed the president saying North Korea is willing to refrain from nuclear weapons or missile tests. This progress is a step back from the heated rhetoric of the past year. North Korea best not make any more threats to the united States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself, and for his regime. Reporter: And this moment could also ease the possibility of a military confrontation between the U.S. And north Korea. The tension building as Kim Jong-un has continued to test increasingly long range missiles capable of hitting deep into the United States, potentially armed with a nuclear weapon. That of course, is what makes this all so urgent and clearly increases Kim's negotiating power and this morning, the south Korean president's office said during the meeting with Kim earlier this week, the north Korean leader joked about his own image and said he did not take it seriously. An official called Kim honest and bold and very thoughtful during the meeting, George. We'll see if the president gets that. Stand by as we bring in Jon Karl

