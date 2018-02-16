President Trump addresses school shooting, plans a visit to Parkland, Fla.

More
The president spoke about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, saying he wants all those affected to know they are "never alone."
2:09 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump addresses school shooting, plans a visit to Parkland, Fla.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53138343,"title":"President Trump addresses school shooting, plans a visit to Parkland, Fla.","duration":"2:09","description":"The president spoke about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, saying he wants all those affected to know they are \"never alone.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/president-trump-addresses-school-shooting-plans-visit-parkland-53138343","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.