Transcript for President Trump pushes death penalty for opioids dealers

Now to the reaction that is coming in to that tough talk from president trump calling for the death penalty for some drug dealers as he addressed the opioid crisis in New Hampshire. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more on all that. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning. One democratic senator says you can't execute your way out of a public health crisis. President trump is also calling for what he calls major litigation against certain drug companies, he says he also wants to spend quote a lot of money on great commercials to show just how bad drug use is but really it is this talk, this praise of other countries that have the death penalty to execute drug dealers and now his push to bring that here to the united States that is raising a lot of eyebrows this morning. Take a listen to what he said yesterday. Take a look at some of these countries where they don't play games. They don't have a drug problem. We have court cases that last ten years and then they get out at the end. We got to be tough. We have to be smart. We have to change the laws and we're working on that right now. Reporter: There's a lot of questions about how this would work. It appears he wants to enforce current laws already on the books but not being used to use the death penalty for certain drug dealers, robin, not just those involved in murder crimes. All right, tough talk. All right, Cecilia, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.