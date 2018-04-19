Transcript for Pro surfer saves lives amid torrential Hawaii rain

T.J., thank you. N to hawaii,ecord rainfall, flooding, devasta the islands. A fs surs coming to the rescue. Laird Hamilton helping save ns of stranded people andabc's whit Johnson has the story. Reporter: Inauai more THA twoeet of rain in 24 hours. A single day record. Road swaed up. Homes knd their foundations an thest guard acuating 3 ople. This family on havacation shocked at the aal of their hero. Lardz Hamilton. Lardz Hamilton is pioneering the sport ofiding he waves. My husband was ke oh, my gosh, lair Hamilton going to pick us up in a at. Reporter: Manning his own rest withhe help of locals H rescued at least seven includings group O more than a dozen young G at camp. Friend and fellow surfer Laila Hu is one the organizers It wa awesome W a felt really safe. Re jtrying T get, you know, mostnerable people out ofse low-lying areas and obviousltl girls, you know, in that situation Ed -- they were taking priority. Reporter: Bti emotiol speaking about the scope of the devastation, what he calls the Isla worst flooding indecades. The bottom line is,ou ow, first of all it's your life had an it's for real. Reporter:nd hamilto is using the hawaiianord ohana which means family Tes the community there in rallying together to help eachother. Ag more rains expected today. Those flash flood watches rem in effect until morrow. Robin. All right, whit, thank families so important to the Hamilton family married ielle reecwh play volleyball and they love the islands. So clear. Not surising at a they're doing whatever they tohelp. You know him you're really no surprised at all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.