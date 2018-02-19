Transcript for How to protect yourself from the hidden dangers of a faulty furnace

We want to turn to had. Danger that could be lurch lurking in your home. At least nine people have died from suspected carbon monoxide poising poisoning. Reporter: An average of 150 deaths like the are reported every year. Most of that is gas seeping into homes from faulty heating equipment. What make it so ding rouse and deadly? It's silent. Colorless. Odor less. Only one way to know for sure if it's creeping into your home. We're in teaneck, New Jersey, going door to door with the local fire department and pse & G energy company. Making sure homes are safe and equipped. An operable carbon monoxide detector. That's the only thing. Reporter: All right. Let's go. We make sure home owners have the deterkts and that they're working properly. It's working. Reporter: Wanda has one this the wall. When the fire chief tests its, it doesn't work. The deterkts should be tested once a week. The install dates should not be older than seven to ten years. We can't find a date on Wanda's. Let's great rid of it. Reporter: Down in Cindy's basement, Steve from the energy company shows us the source of many co leaks. Appliances that cause problems. Two hoels covered up with worn-out duct tape. These could be a potential danger? Absolutely. If the furnace every malfunctions, this is where carbon monoxide cowl leak out. I had no idea. Reporter: Do you know how often you get this inspected? Never. Reporter: Now you will. Now we will. Reporter: We found a home that had no issues. One way the deadly gas with pump and your home, blocked chimneys. The flue gas is going up and out the chimney. It can go back into the living space and then if you don't have your C.O. Detectors, you have a problem. Reporter: A flame pulling toward the flue, the opening in the chimney is a sign it's clear of blockage. When you blow out the match, the smoke should go up into the flue. But -- Wow put that match near it and it blew that out, there's a potential for a blockage in the chimney. Reporter: Wow. Another test if you're able to see it. The color of the flame on your Furna furnace. Blue flames are good. White or yellow, a sign of a possible leak. This looks great to me. Reporter: If your appliances don't pass the tests, call the utility company or even 911. We'll get here so you know your family is safe. Reporter: Experts say you need to get your heating systems inspected once a year. A lot of energy companies do it for free. These are the real lifesavers here. I didn't have one in my apartment. I thought they were just for homes. No, every school, every apartment, every business, should all have one on every floor. Especially in the basement where most furnaces are. This one plugs into the wall. I don't have one. You said you ordered it online. What are the symptoms people should look for? Headaches. Nausea. Dizziness. Weakness. Anything like that. You know, don't wait for that. Because if this goes off, you just get out of the house. That's it. Really important. Thank you, gio. Back to rob with the latest

