Putin declares Russia's new nuclear capacity

The new weapon would have unlimited range and could evade any missile-defense system, delivering a nuclear attack anywhere in the world, President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Union speech.
1:14 | 03/01/18

Now to that breaking news overseas. Just moments ago Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, revealed what he's calling, quote, invincible -- an invincible missile. A new show of force and Terry Moran has those details for us. Reporter: Good morning. It sure is a show of force. A stunning announcement from Vladimir Putin and an aggressive declaration of their new nuclear capacity as he's returning for re-election that Putin declared Russia has a brand-new weapon powered by a nuclear engine and claims it has unlimited range and can evade any missile defense system delivering a nuclear attack devastating anywhere in the world. This new missile has been in the works for several years tested successfully twice last year part of Russia's nuclear modernization program but it was the way Putin talked about this new missile that was so striking. He was almost angry in the speech saying, quote, no one listened to us. Listen to us now, containing Russia hasn't succeeded. President trump also called for strengthening U.S. Nuclear weapons so I guess welcome to the nuclear arms race of the 21 century. All right. Thank you, Terry.

