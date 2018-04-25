Transcript for What are the new rules in a post-#MeToo workplace?

are the new rules? We're going to take a look at how the workplace is changing in light of the me too and time's up moouchls. How are the movements affecting the average office place? This is a talker. Deb Roberts is here. You sat down with a group. Of different generations to see their take. We lit it all hang out. In one evening. You have heard the explosive stories, the the raw emotional accounts of harassment. We watched powerful men falling by the wayside. So many people demanding change. The big question now, how do we go from talking about it to making it happen? Well, as robin said, we gathered together men and women, some just stepping into the workplace. Others who have been there awhile. This new reality is a bit complicated. Especially between the generations. Are there new rules? What are the rules now? I think we're creating them. Our society has made the decision to take off our blinders and re-evaluate what is acceptable. Reporter: With a new reality settling in, we wondered how men and women are pro segsz it all. I think we have had rule. We're deciding to make those more clear. Reporter: It didn't take long for the groups we gathered, 20 and 50 something men and women across industries to hit a hot topic. Are compliments still allowed in the workplace. Are any of you, as men, a little concerned. Uncomfortable? Uncertain about how the behave and what can be con trued as what? Yes, as a matter of fact, as I was walking the hallway in my school. There's a teacher coming. Just passed by. Oh, you look beautiful. She look beautiful. And then I said, oh. What did I say? Reporter: You worried about whether that could be offensive? Yeah. You never know anymore. Reporter: A recent pew study says it's difficult to navigate interaction are female co-workers. The younger group said comments on appearance shouldn't be a part of workplace banter. If you comment on my appearance, I want it related to my work. Reporter: Isn't that rinld. Suddenly we're not relating in each other in the way of men and women but now it's very work oriented and let's not cross the lines. Well, we can relate. We don't have to talk about our physical appearances or how we think someone looks. There are other ways to relate. I think you can be friendly. I have a ton of friends at work. It never gets beyond the line of friendship. Compliments create rapport. It's important to solidify and improving relationships. Reporter: A clear divide. You to really think people should not give compliments? You just meet someone. Manager. A supervisor. I don't think that is appropriate. Sometimes a climt is just a compliment. That's all it is. But the perception. Is it my fault if your perception is wrong if I just gave you a compliment or should you check your perception? I don't think I should check my perception. As a woman it's different. As a guy, do you second guess if someone compliments you? They just want me here because I look good or because of my work. No, somebody says, nice shirt, I think I have on a nice shirt. Younger people have an anger. Particularly young women. An anger there about the injustice. Reporter: Joanne Lipman, author of that what she said, what men need to know and women need to tell them about working together says 20 smgs are taking more than the gender in to consideration. They're looking at the double bind. A black women. Hispanic women. Exactly. They're highly focused on that in way older people are not. Reporter: Do we have to renegotiate how we're all getting along? It happens in any process. New tensions. We have to go into this with an open mind. I agree. Times change. Things change. You have to change. Doesn't mean you have to give up principles or core values. Right now, the conversation is all about blah, blah, so negative. When we stay negative and don't have conversations like this, that we don't say that change is hard work. You do not change without work. Yeah. Reporter: And that's something both groups agreed on. That point that change is going to take effort and conversation. After nearly three hours of talking and shooting the segment, not everybody saw eye to eye on everything. There was tension. They all said this was so useful to talk and maybe begin to make progress. Yeah. Exactly. Just hearing the different points of view is an eye opener. Sometimes a compliment is just a compliment. Sometimes it is more. How do you tell the difference? I think we all know. It depends on the intention. As Joanne says in her book, if you're making a big presentation and somebody's reaction is, wow, don't you look cute. That's not a compliment. It's minimizing somebody. But if somebody is being friendly, it's all about how you know them. Bottom line, if you wouldn't say it to a guy, don't say it to a woman maybe. We're going to ask the audience. You have clickers. We can get the answer right away. The result right away. This is a question. Yes or no. Are compliments on appearance in the workplace appropriate? Are comments on appearance in the workplace appropriate? Let's see what our audience things. Thinks. And this is a big one. 64%. 61%. Oh, my gosh. Roughly 60% believe it's yes. And I'll believe 40% are young people. We still want to have fun and relate. It's all about how it's done. Your intentions. Knowing that. I know you'll have more on this for us. Tomorrow, man-splaining. A guy says something, it's great. A woman, oh, they didn't hear

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.