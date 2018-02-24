Transcript for Sheriff investigates reports that 3 other deputies failed to respond to Florida school shooting

We're going to combine with a new development into the investigation into the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Stoneman Douglas. Parent, teachers and students will return for a orientation before classes resume next week. As the school prepares to reeach new questions about how local sheriff's deputies responded to the attack. We learned the deputy assigned to protect the school did not enter the building or engage with the shooter. Overnight, a new development. The sheriff tells ABC news he's investigating reports that three other deputies who responded to the scene, they also failed to enter that building. All this against a backdrop of an escalating national debate over guns and school safety. President trump doubling and tripling down on his call to arm teachers. The governor of Florida meanwhile, bucking the NRA calling to raise the age limit to buy firearms of any kind. We do have team coverage but we begin here with the latest out of parkland from ABC's Victor Oquendo. Victor, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. Those claims were made by officers from the Coral Springs police department. Both Coral Springs pd and the Broward sheriff's office along with other agencies were here on scene the day of the shooting. They are worked together and they continue to do so but now Broward sheriff Scott Israel says he's looking into claims made by those officers and if he finds any wrongdoing he'll deal with it. This morning the Broward sheriff's office now investigating reports that three other deputies in addition to Scot Peterson stayed outside of Stoneman Douglas high school as Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire. Sheriff Scott Israel tells ABC news on the video he's reviewed he did not see any other deputies outside the school along with Peterson. This comes as we learn more about Cruz. The thing is I lost my mother a couple days ago, so like I'm dealing with a bunch of things right now. The 911 call appearing to be the voice of Cruz just three months before he allegedly opened fire in the Florida school taking the lives of 17 students and educators. Just moments earlier another 911 call. This one by the woman who had taken in Cruz after his mother died the. There was a fight in my house. A kid and my son. Okay, ma'am. He was punching him. I'm afraid if he coming back with weapons. He did that to his mom. Reporter: Before those incidents they responded to Cruz's former parkland home a total of 23 time, 18 of those related to Cruz himself. This morning, new questions about missed warning signs. ABC news obtaining the transcript of the tipster who called the FBI last month. The female caller telling the FBI, Cruz was, quote, going to explode. Saying she was worried about him getting into a school and just shooting the place up. The FBI has admitted to failing to follow up on the tip. This wasn't the first missed sign. If February of 2016, Broward sheriff offices told by anonymous caller he threatened on Instagram to shoot up his school sent to school resource deputy Scot Peterson and in September 2016 Peterson is informed Cruz had possibly been suicidal and wanted to buy a gun. Five days later an investigator from the Florida department of children and families rules Cruz is stable. We're also hearing from the Coral Springs police department and what the officers claimed in those reports were not official statements from the police department. They continue working with the Broward sheriff's office in this investigation. Still, those children were failed on so many levels. Victor, thanks for your reporting this morning.

