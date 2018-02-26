Transcript for South Korea blames Russia for Olympics hacking

About as divided as you can get. Mary, thank you. The end of the winter games. Norway taking home a record 39 medals. Followed by Germany, Canada, and the United States in fourth. 23 total medals. Anyo nine of them gold. Matt Gutman there. That ceremony also put America's relationship with North Korea in the spot light. Reporter: It certainly did, robin. Almost a dizzying array of diplomacy happening in the closing caroms. Probably as many security personnel there as spectators. Pomp, pageantry. Drones. A k-pop band. Then came the athletes. The American team led by Jessie Diggins. Watching it all, Ivanka Trump. An arm's length away from north Korea's spy chief. Moments after they settled down, an announcement from North Korea from Kim Jong-un calling the tough new sanctions against north kreey an act of war. Then startlingly, minutes after that, not announcement from North Korea suggesting it would be willing to have its delegation on the ground talk to the American delegation. The white house said ivanka Trump didn't meet with any north Koreans and said any talks would have to lead to North Korea abandoning the nuclear program. But wait. There's more intrigue at the games. Involving Russia, Matt? Reporter: Right. South Korean officials belief that Russian cyberspies hacked the olympic websites. Thousands of cyberattacks during the games. Making it very difficult for folks print out tickets during the opening ceremony, putting the olympic website on the Fritz. They believe that the Russians made it look like the north Koreans did it. Called a false flag operation. Analysts believe this was payback against the olympic committee for banning Russia's participation officially in the games over this ongoing doping scandal. Robin? All right, Matt. Safe journey back home. Thank you.

