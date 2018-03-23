Transcript for Stock market stumbles as Dow drops 724 points

government shutdown. Now fears of a trade war. Stocks sliding overseas this morning and China announcing overnight that it may retaliate after president trump announced plans to hit China over trade. That announcement sent wall Street tumbling. The Dow closed down 724 points, Rebecca Jarvis is here with the latest. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Think about it like this. American consumers buy a lot of things from China. Laptops, phones, toys, the question about these tariffs how much might they impact what we pay in stores like Walmart or Amazon for those goods we purchase on a regular basis. In addition to that, there are modern appliances out there, most modern appliances include parts that have come from China and those electric parts will go up in price as the tariffs are imposed on them. That means prices on everything from a refrigerator to a washing machine to a laptop or a computer could go up. The second major question here is retaliation. That fear of the trade war aspect because China has already said they're going to counterpunch with their own tariffs on U.S. Things and that would have a ripple effect on the economy and jobs. This could be a big wave of change. Absolutely. And in the Facebook scandal that's weighing heavily on wall Street as well. It really is. We've heard from mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook who sent an apology to all of the users of Facebook, but still the fundamental question here remains. That is how Facebook makes its money. Their greatest, most valuable asset today, Michael, is how much information they know about you and the question now is do regulators restrict that some way? If they do that will change how much moaning the business could make. Thank you. A lot of stuff for you to keep your eyes on. The market is down but it's still up for the year. Up 13% since last year. All right. Yes. Thank you. We're going to turn to that frightening breach at an air

