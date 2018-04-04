Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts More Teachers in Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky have attended rallies in hopes to obtain higher wages and more sufficient resources in the classroom. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts No. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jared Leto opens up about hitchhiking across the country

Now Playing: 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

Now Playing: Man accused of killing family over inheritance defends himself in court

Now Playing: Jared Leto calls new album a portrait of America in a 'time of hope'

Now Playing: DIY treatments to spring-clean your skin

Now Playing: 'Roseanne' star Emma Kenney dishes on the show's popular reboot

Now Playing: Kristin Cavallari shares her favorite breakfast recipes from her new cookbook

Now Playing: How to boost your daughter's self-confidence

Now Playing: Adele hosted friends' wedding at her home and performed

Now Playing: Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter speaks out on 'GMA' 50 years after his death

Now Playing: The latest details ahead of the royal wedding

Now Playing: 'Roseanne' watch parties held across the country

Now Playing: Man charged in wife's murder 'obsessed' with 'American Psycho' movie: Police

Now Playing: Alleged YouTube shooter stands out as female

Now Playing: New details on Trump's status in Russia probe

Now Playing: Trump wants US military to protect Mexico border

Now Playing: New details on alleged YouTube shooter

Now Playing: China to impose $50B in tariffs on US exports

Now Playing: Family of alleged YouTube shooter warned police Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54216698,"title":"Teacher by day: Educators share struggles in wake of rallies, classroom walkouts","duration":"1:43","description":"Teachers in Arizona, Oklahoma and Kentucky have attended rallies in hopes to obtain higher wages and more sufficient resources in the classroom. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/teacher-day-educators-share-struggles-wake-rallies-classroom-54216698","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}