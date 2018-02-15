Transcript for Teachers credited with saving lives in deadly school shooting

We're learning more about the 17 people who lost their lives and hearing from the survivors. One of them, a student, hid in the bathroom for two hours sent her parents this text message. If I don't make it, love you and I appreciate everything you did for me. Sara made it out alive along with these students who thanked the teachers who saved their lives. We were just like praying and crying. Reporter: When the first shots fired. The fire alarm went off. Get your hands up. Reporter: Mr. Beagle was at the front door of his class protecting students. The door was open all the time. I don't know how we're aloof. Reporter: Gabriel said coach feis shoed her away and may have saved her life. I didn't hear the alarm or gunfire at first and when I took my headphones off I heard the shots and saw Mr. Feis run out there and I saw him get shot. Reporter: Others took shelter in a cull Farry classroom including David hogg. We heard more gunshots and that was when we realized this was not a drill.

