Transcript for As tensions rise with Russia, Trump is urged to get tougher

Another big issue facing the president this morning, Russia. We want to you look at the headline from "The New York Times" this morning that says, quote, stop is ur-- trump is urged to get tougher. Sources tell ABC news two planes carrying expelled Russian diplomats were headed back to Russia. Meanwhile, Russia just tested a powerful new missile and James Longman is covering it all from London, James, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The west relationship with Russia is deteriorating by the day. The Kremlin's expulsion of western diplomats is now in full swing. 60 U.S. Officials are being ordered home. Here many so of them are in the early hours leaving the St. Petersburg consulate. Some leaving from New York and the consulate in Seattle too. This is all because of the poisoning of that former Russian spy in the uk earlier this month. A nerve agent attack aimed at killing this man, sergei skripal and his daughter yulia. The British claimed Russia of attempted murder and expelled 23 Russian diplomats so Russia did the same leading to this tit for tat situation. Russia protested against these moves but the state department has used strong words and said it should acting like a victim. When it comes to the world's relationship with Russia this looks like a real breakdown. Reporter: That's right, Paula. I mean it's very, very serious. The coordinated move by something like 27 countries now to expel Russi diplomats is totally unprecedented. I think it's safe to say relations with Russia haven't this bad since the cold war. Good assessment. 27 countries and counting. Let's bring in our chief political analyst Moscow join-- Matthew dowd. We talked about "The New York Times" headline that trump's advisers are urging him to get tougher on Russia. We've seen the president be as tough if not tougher at least on paper than former presidents, he's issued sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats but he's worried about going further or criticizing Putin because he wants a continued dialogue. Does that make sense to you? Well, we know it took him months to put the sanctions in place that were passed overwhelmingly in a bipartisan way by the congress and took him a long period of time before he actually did that. I think it's a bizarre what we're seeing is a bizarre relationship that he seems to have, vis-a-vis Vladimir Putin. He acts like he's Superman around every other leader whether Germany or England and then he treats Vladimir Putin like he's lex luthor with kryptonite. He is afraid to sort of confront him in a direct way and there is really not much of an explanation for it but I know a lot of people around him and the Republican leadership in congress is exceedingly frustrated. Yeah, putting a lot more pressure on him. Let's talk about Scott Pruitt. It's not a good look for Scott Pruitt or the EPA. Democrats as you had heard in Tara's piece calling for him to step down and Pruitt reportedly a favorite of trump so do you expect the president to push him out, Matt? You mean it's not a good thing to go couch surfing on a top energy lobbying condo. That's not a good thing? What we've seen is it totally depends on whether or not his relationship, personal relationship with Donald Trump. If he's a sycophant and compliments him I think he stays but if there's some break in that relationship I think he goes. Donald Trump got elected to say he was going to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. But as we've seen with the EPA administrator it's almost become a superfund site. The toxicity of the culture there has gotten so much worse than it was a year or a year and a half ago. I don't know if he'll fire him but I think it totally depends on his personal relationship with Donald Trump. Certainly is a distraction. Matt, thanks for your analysis from Texas.

