Toys 'R' Us may close all US stores: Reports

The toy retail chain has already announced it's closing about 20 percent of its 800 stores across the country.
1:08 | 03/09/18

Transcript for Toys 'R' Us may close all US stores: Reports
Now to a store that's been a staple in America for decades, possibly closing all of its doors. Toys "R" us, the go-to toy store around the country is considering a major change, and Rebecca Jarvis is back with us. Reporter: Big news for customers, for jobs, for where we buy our toys. There are reports that this is a consideration. Toys "R" us has been struggling to dig out from a boat load of debt. They are struggling with the Amazon effect, struggling like other retailers, and they were hoping that the holiday season would drive a turnaround. It turned out to be very weak unfortunately. They have announced they are closing about 20% of their 800 stores. So what happens now? Well, the company has a crucial decision ahead. One possibility is closing all of its U.S. Stores. Clo store closures mean job losses and going out of business sales. Consumers, keep in mind, those purchases while they are discounted, they are often final. If this happens, if you have returns or exchanges or gift cards, Amy, the time to use them is now. Right now. Thank you so much, Rebecca. We appreciate it.

