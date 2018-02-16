Transcript for What triggered the suspected Florida school shooter's deadly rampage?

There are questions growing about the warning signs missed. People who knew the 19-year-old say he had a troubled past and disturbing social media posts and Tom llamas is in ft. Lauderdale and there's focus on a tip to the FBI now. Reporter: That's right, George. There was a tip to the FBI and it involved social media. But the agency says they did not have enough information at the time. Now, regardless of that we've been digging into Nikolas Cruz's background and what we've been told is about a long struggle with mental illness and a history of violence. This morning, authorities describing the mind of alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz as warped and possibly demented. Law enforcement sources tell ABC news the 19-year-old gunman told investigators he heard voices in his head directing him to conduct the attack. And according to the arrest affidavit, Cruz allegedly confessed to the killings after being taken into custody. Cruz's lawyers say he was battling mental illness recently, magnified by the passing of his mother who died from the flu. Overnight, a family friend telling ABC news, Lynda Cruz was devoted to Nikolas and his little brother. She was always with her children every single day, every minute. So I don't understand how this happened. Reporter: But in the neighborhood where the alleged gunman grew up memories of strange behavior since he was a boy. Do you remember him doing anything in the neighborhood that was strange? Yeah, he shot at chickens. He used to have a pellet gun and shot at chickens across in the back there. He like cornered a school and throwing rocks at it trying to kill it. It was a weird a kid that young would murder an animal. Reporter: WPLG reports Cruz was expelled from the high school on February 8th, last year. Three days later, he legally bought the ar-15 at this gun store less than ten miles from the school. Yesterday led into court with his ankles and wrists in cuff. Are you Nikolas Cruz? Yes, ma'am. You are charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Reporter: His defense team says he's on suicide watch at the jail. This is a loss for this community. A tragic loss of 17 children. Reporter: The horror of it all too much for one of Cruz's defense lawyers. The assistant public defender getting emotional during a news conference and walking away to compose himself. This young man is deeply disturbed. Emotionally broken. Reporter: The disturbed nature seems apparent from his scial media activity. Sources tell ABC news that this Instagram account belongs to the suspect. In one photo he's seen holding a pistol and there were other signs of trouble. In September video blogger benbennight saw a comment on his YouTube page, a commenter with the name Nikolas Cruz posting I'm going to be a professional school shooter. I thought that to be odd and disturbing, so I forwarded that screen shot to the FBI and reported it to YouTube. Reporter: The FBI looked into the post, but couldn't track down Cruz. Now, as far as Cruz's mental state sources have told us he was in therapy at one point. Family friends have told us he did take medication at one point but by all accounts when his mother died he went into a freefall of darkness. Emotionally broken ace the public defender said. We have Dan Abrams here right now. So many signs of this young man mentally ill and almost by definition but that doesn't mine an insanity defense can succeed. Just having been in therapy and a documented history of significant mental illness wouldn't necessarily be enough to win an insanity defense. We saw this in the awe oreo are, Colorado, shooting. James Holmes in that case was mentally ill. There's no question about it. And yet he did not succeed in his defense of insanity. Why? What is the standard. You have to show you didn't understand what you were doing was wrong. The problem is any bit of premeditation, any bit of thought as to how you would go about committing the crime, about, for example, him running away with the other kids, all shows that he knew what he did was wrong in some way. Killing people. That's right. In some way, shape or form so people out there I think people get concerned about the insanity defense that people will get off. It almost never succeeds these days. Particularly in a case like this where you have multiple victims. You have someone who prepared for it. You have someone who tried to escape with the rest of the people. This will be an almost impossible defense. That raises the question of the death penalty. I don't think there's any question he will face the death penalty. That's where this could help. The fact, if a jury believes he had significant mental illness they won't find him not guilty. But it is possible he could avoid the death penalty because of mental illness. It will come at a much later stage. A separate phase where the jury would make a recommendation to the judge as to death or not death and have a unanimous verdict. If they do recommend unanimously death the judge has the final word. Thanks very much.

