Transcript for Trump adds Rudy Giuliani to legal team

Ll right. Thank you. Two moreelopmentsn T Russia investigation. For THA let's bring inon Karl D, Jon, after weeks of scrambling the president beefed H leg team in a big way. Reporter: He sure did. He is bring in Rudy iani. Guilianiof course, is the mayor of N York, but he ismer U.S. Attorne the southern district of new Yo thats the very. Attorney's of that orded the FBI raid on Michael Cohen's office he is what Guiliani said about whyeook the job, quote, I am for the good of the country and because I have a high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller. That's what he told "Th Washington post." He also reveal advice that he has alr given the president on how to deal with the specialnsel saying, quote, mye on Mueller has been this, he should bellowed to dis B. Entitledo do job. Now, George, questionurse, is whether or not thepresident will take that advice on how T withhe special counsel. Right, he's gottenhat vice before meantime,o a learning more about the meeting the ident hadast week with the rod rosens W overseeingthe Russia vestigation. Reporr: Yeah,now, this is according source clo to the president, a thoselose to the president tells ABC news that Rosenstein T the president that he was not target of thenvestigatihat led to that raid onel hen's office. The president's attorney's office. Not a target.now, orge, the justice department has hado com this. Rosenstein hado comme that and, of course, not being a target now does not mean that he would not become a tt of that investigation down the road. Okayjon, thanks.

