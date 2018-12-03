Transcript for Trump to announce gun safety proposals

We want to turn to Washington. The trump administration is revealing the school safety plan. Tom llamas is here. This plan that the president is about to unveil really falls short of the sweeping gun control legislation he was talking about early on. Reporter: That's right. The big headline is that the president, after making the big display in front of all the cameras of what sounds like supporting raising the age limits on certain guns from 18 to 21 is now backing off that measure. Not even mentioning it in the new proposal. The white house says they'll work with states to train school personnel to be armed in schools. They're endorsing a bill to improve background checks as well. They'll launch a commission led by Betsy Devos to examine school safety. She said her commission would study the culture of violence. The department of justice followed through on the ban on bump stocks. The Las Vegas shooter used one of those when he killed 58 people. No comment yet from on the president's proposal the. Reporter: Florida was regarded as one of friendlier states nor gun owners. Friday, they passed a new legislation. Signed into law by Republican governor Rick Scott. He told parkland families, you made your voices herd. The law raises the minimum wage. Extends the waiting period to three days. The NRA going to court immediately to fight it. There's an action on preventing gun violence. There will be a walkout on Wednesday. A nationwide walkout. Reporter: Yeah, this is something we're watching. Wooesh expecting it to happen. Two days, March 14th. What could be a massive demonstration. Called the enough school walk. Organizers claim 2,000 schools across the country have registered to participate. The walkout will last for 17 minutes. One for each of the victims killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. Imagine what that will look like? Both my kids' schools are part of that. We're getting notice from the schools. The big March coming up at tepid of the month.

