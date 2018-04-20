Transcript for Trump beefs up team amid legal battles

road. Okayjon, thanks. More from our chiegal analyst Dan Abrams and pick ught E, Dan. Gnificant this revelati if tr, about rod Rosenstein and the esident. Particularly because there' way that audge would have signed off on a warrant to do that rai on Michael Cohen's office and his home, et cetera, based on informio they were trying to get on Donald Trump. ING, you don't go to a lawyer's office get information O client unless there's somedence of a crime incommittedetween thewo of them. So that's hardlyrprising. The question comes, ise a target of the larger investigation? If he I'ts Jonathan points outtan says change. Depends what T fin in - That can ce everhing. That can change everything B there's still going to be attorn/client ISES with regard to Cohen and trump and nothing exchanged between the two cod be used against them. Hese Comey memos. The president tweet saying tight the president said the Comey M just out show cle is nosion and to obstruction, also he lke classified information. Wow,ill the witch-hunt continue?tht usingasically now using Comey mem to back up his points in the pase' called them a hoax and fake. That's right and if take the Comey memos atheir word, they're devtating tosident trump with regard to whether he'sng the truth. He wrotese at E time. Let's remem when these memos were written. Theye written a time when James come psumably wasn't worried about H job. An Ty detail conversations the preside says never Ed you know, if these conations did happen, and I sure looks like they did the president is lying. The referral O Andrew Mccabe to the justice department, prosecuts? Think that's a dangerous tuation for andw Mccabe. This is a satce. Is is the department of justice hding it off to a U.S. Attorneyic Washington, d.c.ch inheory investigates this indeently. They're going to look at it determine D theyhink that the misleading leads the lelf a crime. Ew mccabeee be cancer An ow to that other story breaking ernight, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.