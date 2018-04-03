Transcript for Trump draws some laughs at Gridiron dinner

President trouble overnight drying some laughs not to mention raising if you iRows on everything from Jared Kushner. To North Korea at a time of unprecedented chaos in the White House even like trump in standards the president tried a new tactic Saturday night telling jokes. In a room filled with members of a group he loves the vilified in the news media ABC's David Wright has more on this story from the White House David good morning to you sir. Good morning Dan dances they think of this as Donald in the lion's den the president and the First Lady dining out with the very people he derives his fake news Jared Kushner and about a drop where there too you know for more than a hundred years the gridiron dinner has been. Rite of passage for every president. Except for Grover Cleveland. And last night it was struck mr. Dressed in white tie and tails president trump gave me showed up for an evening of humor. Mostly add his own expense at the gridiron dinner which was closed to cameras. Trump joked about himself. His rivals and the media's saying it was the most monied had with the media since watching their faces on election night 26 team. He took some swipes its own of his enemies saying he knows how to deal with a madman like Kim -- good. Quote that's his problem not mine. He called house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi crazy. And said former vice president Joseph Biden should not run for president as he says such outrageous things. And trump pointedly said that he offered to give attorney general Jeff Sessions arrived at the dinner but sessions recused himself. Earlier in the day trump auditioned some material tomorrow Argo fund raiser trump joke there are about China's president Gigi and pinning. He's now president for life trump said maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday. Last night trump made it back to the White House and buddy of time to catch that cold open of SNL Alec Baldwin again. Said it was going to ruin this country and that the business. That does this is a Waffle House at 2 AM. She's everywhere. Staff walking out of the middle of this shift bandages taking money into the cash register to pay off the Russian mob watching all of this. On a day that the president escalated talk of a possible trade war. Last week after trump threatened new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports the European Union and Canada threatened to retaliate. On Saturday trump tweeted that if the EU does raise its tariffs he'll slap back after tax or European cars. By all accounts trumps trip to the gridiron dinner was as success the president showing some good humor. Even apologize for being late joking that Kushner had a tough time getting through security and Cecilia. So I want I thought I wasn't good Jeff loving parent like that but gag and he was right there are two and David the New York Times reporting this morning a new development in special counselor. Robert Mueller is investigation Kushner could be facing some heat there. That's right prisoners business ties in the region are now under scrutiny the times reports that Mueller is now talking with a Lebanese American businessman. Who made several trips to the White House ahead of president trumps trip to the Middle East. It's a sign that the Muller probe may be expanding to look at possible influence peddling overseas dances. David thank you let's bring in our chief. Anchor George Stephanopoulos is going to be hosting this week a little Italy yes George during a what I want to get back to this trade war that their president prep. Only seems to be escalating talk of a trade war with his tweets gets injured already started out did their their people in his own party and the in his own administration thinks that we think this is terrible idea. This week he has to make a decision and roll out the terrorists if he's gonna do it. Do we think he's actually gonna do it. Well the president surprises on team with the announcement. On Thursday he said his topic in our advisor Gary Cohen. Is against this Treasury Secretary Steve nation is against of the congressional leaders Paul Ryan speaker of the house and Mitch McConnell the leader in the senate all against this and they are lobbying. The president furiously to modify. This mess before it is formally made this week you'll also see a lot of pressure from our allies in Europe so far. The president doesn't appear to be back in government this is the million dollar question. Is it illegal for with a that this week is gonna be modified and all this the question BSE commerce sector Wilbur Ross when he comes on this week that in this morning and people in an administration. Even know what he was gonna do this -- I'm -- that Banja PLO has to step before and given all the turmoil in the just the -- some of the weakened and Washington news and RA and gun seems like a long time ago what this morning Wednesday I mean it was really only Wednesday but this was a really huge headline in this meeting in the White House the president seemed to side with Democrats on gun control. That he brought the NRA and and any sort of did this flip flop. Where do we stand and what are they gonna dale. I think the ambivalence in the flip what I didn't seem to say the president he cited he cited the Democrats he said give me a comprehensive gun control bill that includes universal. A background check she talked about raising. The animation for gun purchases many meets behind closed doors a night in the oval office of the NRA they come out tweeting no new. Gun control I think the fact in less the president. Is full war behind this four for a comprehensive plan is not gonna happen in this congress so I think the chances of anything getting anything major you're entering now. Have diminished significantly. Over the course this week you know you never know if the presence gonna change again to right now it looks certainly nothing's gonna happen nothing significant. At least two women talking about the chaos in the west wing of late look at this headline in the Washington Post this morning it says pure madness dark days in the White House. As trump shocks and rages. Is there a sense that when trump feels besieged an isolated he's lost some of his top aides including hope picks is there says that when he's like this that it impacts policy. Of course it does he sought this week on both guns and trail there a lot of bond. A lot of reports from inside the White House that actually the reason he decided to go forward is shocking trade announcement was coming to show everybody. I'm in charge after all these questions about what's going on inside the latest there's no question about that. In their pure madness quote. Comes from a trumpet ally and I mean this is what's happening right now what you're seeing right now in that Washington post's routes to cities reporting every single day a lot of people inside the White House. Worried that the president is isolated worried that he's on his own right now and that with cascading consequences across the landscape. Lovers and mourning the George thanks very much George a reminder he's got a big show this morning former chief of staff right remiss and tough ally and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie will weigh in on the tumultuous week. In the White House plus bleachers and democratic senator Chris Murphy respond to the president's shifting positions on gun control. Debates all coming up on this week and of course that powerhouse roundtable obviously yeah. 