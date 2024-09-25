Live

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: War won't 'solve the problem,' Blinken says

Blinken told "Good Morning America" the conflict "needs to be contained."

ByJulia Reinstein, David Brennan, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: September 25, 2024, 7:23 AM EDT

Israel and Hezbollah are exchanging hundreds of cross-border strikes in the wake of the shocking explosions of wireless devices across Lebanon last week.

2 hours ago

Full-scale Israel-Hezbollah war 'wouldn't solve the problem,' Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon "needs to be contained."

"We're working to make sure this doesn't get into a full-scale war," Blinken said. Asked if he believes such escalation can be prevented, Blinken responded: "I do."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event supporting the "Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats" on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United National General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 24, 2024.
"Israel has a legitimate problem it has to solve," Blinken said, noting Hezbollah's near-constant cross-border strikes since Oct. 8 and the subsequent evacuation of parts of northern Israel.

Blinken also acknowledged those fleeing their homes amid Israeli retaliation in southern Lebanon.

The "best way" to address Israel's problems in the north, Blinken continued, "is through diplomacy."

There were "a number of times" where full-scale war at the shared Israel-Lebanon border seemed imminent since Oct. 7, Blinken said. "Diplomacy by the United States prevented that from happening."

"But if there were to be a full-scale war, that wouldn't solve the problem."

President Joe Biden and his top administration officials say they are working hard to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden condemned Hezbollah's "unprovoked" attacks into Israel since Oct. 8.

"Almost a year later, too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced," the president said.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest," he added. "Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely."

"That's what we're working tirelessly to achieve," Biden said.

-ABC News' David Brennan

3 hours ago

Israeli strikes won't destroy Hezbollah, Iranian leader says

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a series of posts to X on Wednesday that Hezbollah would survive Israel's ongoing airstrike campaign in Lebanon.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran on Sept. 25, 2024.
Khamenei touted the "organizational and human strength and the authority and ability" of Hezbollah, which is supported by Tehran and coordinates closely with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli attacks "martyred some of the effective and valuable elements of Hezbollah," Khamenei wrote.

"This was definitely a loss for Hezbollah, but it is not to the extent that it destroys Hezbollah," he added.

In a speech to a group of Iran-Iraq war veterans, also on Wednesday, Khamenei said Hezbollah is "victorious" despite its losses. If Israel "had been able to defeat the fighting forces, it would not have needed to show its face by killing women and children," he added.

"The enemy doesn't have the courage to attack Iran's borders, so they show their mischief and enmity in another way," Khamenei continued.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Somayeh Malekian

3 hours ago

27,000 people in Lebanon displaced by Israeli bombing, UN says

More than 27,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced by Israeli military action over the past 48 hours, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Wednesday -- citing Lebanese authorities.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Tuesday that the country already had around 110,000 people displaced before the intensification of Israeli strikes beginning on Monday.

Lebanese people fleeing the Israeli bombardment arrive at the Syrian-Lebanese border crossing in Jdaidet Yabous, Syria, on Sept. 24, 2024.
"Now probably they're approaching half a million" Habib said.

Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, said the "bloodshed is extracting a terrible toll, driving tens of thousands from their homes."

"It is yet another ordeal for families who previously fled war in Syria only now to be bombed in the country where they sought shelter. We must avoid replaying these scenes of despair and devastation. The Middle East cannot afford a new displacement crisis. Let us not create one by forcing more people to abandon their homes. Protecting civilian lives must be the priority."

Lebanon hosts an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees and over 11,000 refugees from other countries, per UNHCR's count.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and David Brennan

3 hours ago

IDF in 3rd day of 'extensive strikes' in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it was again "conducting extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa area" to the east of Beirut.

Almost 600 people -- including at least 50 children -- have been killed by Israeli strikes across Lebanon since Monday, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

A cloud of smoke erupts during an Israeli air strike on the village of Sujud in southern Lebanon on Sept. 25, 2024.
-ABC News Jordana Miller, Ghazi Balkiz and Joe Simonetti