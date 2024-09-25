Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: War won't 'solve the problem,' Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon "needs to be contained."

"We're working to make sure this doesn't get into a full-scale war," Blinken said. Asked if he believes such escalation can be prevented, Blinken responded: "I do."



Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event supporting the "Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats" on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United National General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 24, 2024. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

"Israel has a legitimate problem it has to solve," Blinken said, noting Hezbollah's near-constant cross-border strikes since Oct. 8 and the subsequent evacuation of parts of northern Israel.

Blinken also acknowledged those fleeing their homes amid Israeli retaliation in southern Lebanon.

The "best way" to address Israel's problems in the north, Blinken continued, "is through diplomacy."

There were "a number of times" where full-scale war at the shared Israel-Lebanon border seemed imminent since Oct. 7, Blinken said. "Diplomacy by the United States prevented that from happening."

"But if there were to be a full-scale war, that wouldn't solve the problem."

President Joe Biden and his top administration officials say they are working hard to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden condemned Hezbollah's "unprovoked" attacks into Israel since Oct. 8.

"Almost a year later, too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced," the president said.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest," he added. "Even as the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely."

"That's what we're working tirelessly to achieve," Biden said.

-ABC News' David Brennan