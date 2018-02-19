Transcript for Trump says FBI missed signals from Florida shooter due to Russia probe

We're going to start with the teenage students calling for change after the school shooting, rallying all week end. Now promising a March for gun control on Washington. The president feeling the pressure. Jon Karl has the latest joining us from Washington. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The president had praised law enforcement for the response to the parkland shooting. Over the weekend, he unleashed a stunning new allegation, suggesting the FBI failed to stop the shooter because it was too busy with the Russia investigation. Just days after visiting victims of the shooting, the president tweeted over the weekend -- very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals September out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the trump campaign. There is no collusion. President trump's tweet linking one of the worst shool shootings in American history with the Russian investigation drew sharp criticism. Including from Republicans. The president should be staying out of law enforcement business. Reporter: Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego blasted the president on Twitter. Children are being buried today. Could you please act presidential at least on their behalf. You really have no shame. The president is apparently fixated on Friday's indictment of 13 Russians behind an alleged scheme to meddle in American polics starting in 2014. He went after his own national security adviser, H.R. Mcmaster. After he said evidence of Russian hacking was quote incontrovertible. The president tweeting general Mcmaster forgot the say the results of the 2016 election were not impaktded or changed by the Russians. If it was the goal of the Russians to create discord, corruption, andhaos in the U.S., then with all the committee hearings, investigations, and party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their expletives off in Moscow. The president took aim at Oprah winfr Winfrey, after she appeared on "60 minutes" talking to Michigan voters. The president tweeting, just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey who at one point, I knew very well, interview a panel of people on "60 minutes." The questions were biased and slanted. The facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she with be exposed and defeated, just Luke all the others. The white house says the president will focus on the parkland shooting with several events at the white house this week, including what officials are calling a listening session with high school students and teachers on Wednesday. Robin? Jon, is there any indication at all that the president could change his stance concerning gun troll laws? Reporter: We'll see. We know officials have told us the president said we need to quote do something in response to this shooting. "The Washington post" reported the president was actually surveying people in mar-a-lago over the weekend, asking whether or not he should change his stance on gun control? Robin, since the shooting, the president has barely uttered the word gun or guns at all. Much less gun control. We haven't heard that there him. Thank you very much.

