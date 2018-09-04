Transcript for Trump fought putting sprinklers in Trump Tower

??? Life's bleblmoments need Clorox Bleach. We're back wit the fallout . Six firefighters red. The residential units inside thefamed new York skyser where the president keeps a penthouse do N hav sprinklers and that of course, raises the qionwhether olderldings need to be retrofitted. O tez has pore. Reporter: Thatausing qui the scare and after that man lost his life O New York City councilman is calling for gislation to add sprinklers Der buildings like trump Towe this morning, authorities investigating what caused this fierce blaze at trump tower.massive flames and billowing smoke shooting of the building not far from the president's pe residence on the topfloor. Re is S heavy body fire on the 50 floor. Tom brassner killed in T fire, six firefigs injured. The president tweg his thanks test responders, fire at trump tower is out. Ry confined.ll built building. Men and women did a great job. Ank you. It's a very difltire as you canine. It's a wellltding. It's built -- thepper floors ich are rescue floors are not sprinklers. Reporter: His luxur ter with itsillion dollar resies and sleek offices opened 1983 bef sprinkler systems were mad by law. According to "Thw York S," trump hif fought againsw sprinkl lion requiring resting in the'90s.the future president and other New York real estate dopers express concerns including about theh cost ofstlation. Retrofitting a higse with sprinklers is costly. In new , up to4er square fo for a 58-foot story bung lik trump tower wit out 750,0 square feet, that would more than $3 million. Rig here we have what is a standard sprinkler head. Repter: Some fire safety official say all buildings should have sprinklers pointing at deadly blaze I Hawaii whichilled fo. They say the cos of not havin th is far higher. Fire sprinklers absy save lives byiving people to escape are. They don't as put out the entire fire but they allow the residents time toescape. Reporter: Some officials estimate T sprs decrease the of death by 80 we reached out to real te board of york. Ween't heard back but back in '98 they argued agast sprinklersing New York construction already relied avy on fire resistant construction and guy, right now west don't know what cause fire. You mentioned it's costly but en you're dealing with live I mean I D't know what T de rally is. N matter money. The Mo dsn't matter at that po Important topic. Thankso. Movie, "A quiet place, a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.