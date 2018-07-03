Transcript for Trump speaks out on possible negotiation with North Korea

presidenr about this the possible breakthrough in the standoff with North Korea. The north is prepared to negotiate with the U.S and Martha Raddatz is in the studio with us with the latest. Reporter: This is breakthrough. The north Koreans say they'll suspend those nuclear tests, they'll suspend those missile tests if they begin talks. And what the U.S. Had said, Donald Trump, you have to talk about denuclearization, north Korea has said. Here's what Donald Trump said. The statements coming out of North Korea and South Korea have been very positive. That would be a great thing for the world. We'll see how it all comes about. Reporter: And we have no idea when that will happen. But it looks like it might happen. They'll start talking about it. Does the president deserve some credit here. Some may call it the mad man theory, Kim Jong-un didn't know what Donald Trump would do. Move on now to some new legal trouble for president

