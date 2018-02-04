Transcript for Trump tweets 'NO MORE' on deal for Dreamer immigrants

really happening. It feels like an April fool's joke. President trump is back from celebrating Easter with the first lady another way he marked Easter was by launching a series of Twitter attacks on DACA, the immigration deal to help thousands of dreamers. Let's go to Jon Karl. The tax heat coming on Twitter. The president talking about immigrants coming through Mexico. Reporter: He's still at it. Continuing an Easter tirade. He attacked Democrats, Mexico, and the DACA deal. Declaring there will be no deal to protect the dreamers. The president and first lady held hands and attended Easter services in palm beach, Florida. The president's holiday message there will be no deal to renew DACA. A program to protect dreamers, the undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. As young children. A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA. And we're going to have to really see. They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. Reporter: The president's comment just hours after the show "Fox & friends" aired this segment about a caravan of migrants from Honduras heading to the U.S. Border where they plan to seek asylum. Mexico may choose to go after them if they find them. Because they're breaking Mexican laws as well. Reporter: An hour later, the president Teed off on Twitter. Writing, Mexico is doing little, if not nothing, to keep people from flowing into Mexico. Tweeting need wall. And caravans coming. No more DACA deal. Despite the president's suggestion that immigrants are coming into the United States because of DACA, under the rules of DACA, you're only eligible if you have been living in the its continuously since 2007. Immigration crossings across the ourn border are down. Apprehensions are down compared to this time last year. What are you hearing? Is this one of the situations where he caught his inner circle offguard? Reporter: Seems to be that way. The president still wanted a deal on DACA. Was still pushing to get one. Though they were acknowledging it was becoming less and less likely. They're trying to get the nafta deal locked down, as well. The trade representative, Jared Kushner. The president attacking that, as well. New signs of a trade war with China this morning. Reporter: Exactly right, George. The Chinese are imposing tariffs on American goods going into China including pork and agricultural goods. Goods that are the big if states trump carried. To the urgent search for a

