Transcript for Trump wants US military to protect Mexico border

More on this from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl and, Jon, this is one of three announcements from the president yesterday. All echoing the nationalist themes of his campaign. Also said he wants to send troops down to secure the border with Mexico. Reporter: That was a proposal, George, the president just kind of came out with during a meeting with the baltic leaders here at the white house yesterday. It caught his own top advisers by surprise. It caught the military by surprise. His suggestion that he would send the military down to the Mexican border to help secure the border. George, I am told that this is something that was discussed in kind of theoretical form a week ago when the president was told he does have the authority to activate the nationalguard. But as you know, it's a limited authority. The National Guard cannot apprehend people at the border. At the same time at those same meetings the president said he wants to bring troops home from Syria soong. That's at odds with administration policy. Reporter: It is at odds with administration policy. It is quite consistent with what he said during the campaign, you know, he always talked about America first and he even floated the idea of bringing troops home from South Korea, but at the very time the president was saying that, there were top U.S. Officials, defense officials and state department officials in Washington at another event saying that the U.S. Remained committed to Syria including military commitment to Syria. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.