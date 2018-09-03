Transcript for Trump's response to North Korea and latest on trade wars

gets that. Stand by as we bring in Jon Karl for more on this. Let me start with you. Dramatic move by the president, and he told you Gus at the white house. Reporter: Incredible. He made his first appearance ever, George, in the white house briefing room ducking his head in briefly to tell people there would be an announcement coming from South Korea and we should all cover it. I then went to try to get some more information on it by walking up towards the press secretary's office, and I ran right into the president and was there with him and the vice president. He was almost giddy about this, ecstatic about this news. He said that this would be a big development. I asked him if it was about negotiations. He said it's almost beyond that, and he said, I hope you give me credit. This is now a third administration, and I can't imagine any previous president agreeing to a meeting with the north Korean leader in this kind of time. Not like this at all, and Martha, it appears to have blindsided even the secretary of state right there, but the big question on the table right now, the United States' position has been that they will talk -- the goal of any talks is complete elimination of the north Korean nuclear program. It's hard to imagine that will happen. Reporter: It is, and it all depends on what Kim would get in return, of course. The south Koreans said that Kim said he has no reason to possess nuclear weapons if North Korea's security is guaranteed and military threats are eliminated. Does that mean reducing a number of our troops or exercises in the future? More likely, it means economic relief. What would a diplomatic win for the president look like here? Reporter: I suppose for the U.S. It would have to be an end to the nuclear program, and perhaps the missile program. For Kim, he becomes a player on the world stage. Maybe he calls it part of an arms control agreement and he gets help for his economically crushed country, but this is a long way from being a reality, George, and there is real risk in this. We have to see if the meeting actually takes place. There was another headline out of Washington, and Jon, I want to bring you back in because president trump signing that bill at the white house Thursday imposing tariffs on aluminum and steel imports. Reporter: He did this surrounded by steel workers there at the white house, hard hats in hand. 25% tax on imported steel, and 10% tax on imported aluminum. No tax on steel from Mexico and Canada, and he said there is flexibility. This has been overwhelmingly opposed by members of his own party. One example, Ben sasse said, we are on the verge of a paint and stupid trade war, and that's bad. This is international as well including some of our closest Al lice. The head of the European bank said, if you put tariffs on your allies, one wonders who your enemies are. Thank you from the white house, and we have more to talk

