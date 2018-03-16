Transcript for US imposes sanctions on Russia for election meddling

A lot of questions left to answer. New tensions between the uned states and Russia as the U.S. Accuses Russia of targeting our critical infrastructure for cyberattacks and president trump orders new sanctions to punish Russia for meddling in our election and let's bring in Martha Raddatz with the latest. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. We have those sanctions that hit 19 Russian citizens and several Russian entities which were announced yesterday. Those are some of the most significant actions by the trump administration but this goes well beyond just election meddling. The administration now accusing Russia of a series of cyberattacks on critical U.S. Infrastructure including nuclear power plant, water and electric systems and aviation. This is a very alarming development and a fear that cyberexperts have had for a long time. According to homeland security, Russian hackers did not shut down any of the systems, but there are indications of penetration in those systems, which is a huge vulnerability and one that many cyberexperts believe we are not fully prepared for. We are joining our allies to take on Russia for the poisoning of that former spy in England. Reporter: We are and there may be additional sanctions. The state department did not rule that out yesterday. Okay, Martha, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.