Transcript for Vehicle bursts through gates at California Air Force base

We're going to turn to that frightening breach at an air force base in California. A vehicle exploding after getting through the Gates. The FBI assisting in the investigation. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is right outside of Travis air force base in Fairfield, California. Good morning, Marci. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The main entrance here is now back open after that driver drove straight through. And this morning, investigators here are trying to figure out why. This morning, FBI and military investigators say they are exploring all possible motives including terrorism for this deadly car fire at a California air force base. Caught on video submitted to an unofficial air force Facebook community. The vehicle moving slowly up to the checkpoint at the main gate around 7:00 Wednesday night, the driver ignoring signals from guards to stop, then driving on to the base crashing into a median. The vehicle then bursting into flames. The car basically just blew up like it was nothing. He had something in there with some explosives because it was sounding like the fourth of July. Reporter: Here you see authorities running toward the vehicle, firefighters then dousing the flames finding the driver dead. Officials telling ABC news there appeared to be propane tanks side the vehicle. Air force base officials writing in a statement, there were no other fatalities or injuries. Our first responders quickly addressed the situation to keep Travis and the surrounding area out of harm's way. And we're told the driver whose name has not been released was a civilian, not a service member. The investigation is ongoing, robin. Absolutely. All right, Marci, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.