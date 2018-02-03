Transcript for West Coast mess brings snow and more rain

Speaking of west, targeting an area already hit hard by recent mudslides, ABC's kayna Whitworth is in montecito, California, where residents have been ordered to evacuate. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Yeah, robin, good morning. People here are on edge. We were actually just issued a flash flood warning and that's going to be in effect for the next three hours. That is impacting some 30,000 people. 22,000 of them have been evacuated and where I'm standing right now is under a mandatory evacuation order and you can see they have sandbags lining the area and also road closures right here. Authorities are saying at this point, robin, they cannot take any unnecessary risks. Search and rescue teams are at the ready, aren't they? Reporter: They sure are. They have extra equipment and extra crews on standby ready to go. The sheriff's office was out last night going door to door urging people to get out of their homes. We have several school closures in the area. Right now the California highway patrol is monitoring the highway 101 deciding if they need to close that as well. This has been a terrifying situation for folks here. I spoke with the coast guard who says they have their search and rescue helicopter ready to go and an additional crew on standby in case emergency services needs any assistance and I have to tell you authorities say this is now the new Normal. They have been through so much as you know, kayna. Thank you. Let's go back to rob for the timing of the storm hitting the east. Unfortunately the timing is going to hang around all day long and even into tomorrow. You'll survive by standing with your back to the wind and staying off roads if at all possible. Looking at throughout the day, the low doesn't move a lot. The winds only increase especially along the coast but already seeing inland wind gusts well over 50 miles an hour and saw that white, that white will be snow that will mix in all the way down to the coast late in the day and even though it's going to be wet it may very well pile up on the sides of the roads. 6 to 12 inches of snow in the inland areas could easily see more than that upwards of 20 inches in some spots. But the big story is certainly going to be the wind and the coastal flooding with this. Could be damaging winds on both counts. That's going to be the hallmarks this system.

