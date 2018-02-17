Transcript for White House security clearance process change

this morning about another major political headline. A change in the white house security clearance process in the wake of the rob porter scandal. The former aide was able to get a top security clearance despite domestic allegations by both of his ex-wives. ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us from Washington. Stephanie, what exactly are the changes? Reporter: Well, chief of staff John Kelly is now trying to tighten the security clearance process at the white house and that's according to the five-page memo sent to the white house staff Friday all of it coming after it was revealed that rob porter had been accused of domestic abuse. It turns out despite those allegations against porter which he denies he still handled classified information. He said we must do better in the future and he implies he had no idea how serious the claims were against porter. One thing Kelly says will change from now on the FBI will hand deliver to the white house its background investigations and will tell the white house counsel if any information in the file is derogatory within 48 hours of its discovery. Now, Stephanie, some of the president's closest aides are working with interim security clearances. Is this going to create a problem for them? Reporter: Absolutely. Take Jared Kushner, for instance, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, he doesn't have a permanent security clearance and it's understood these clearances take time. It can be lengthy and can take several months and I can tell you even for military service members it can take a while but in this memo Kelly says if white house employees have background investigations pending since June 1st their temporarily clearances will be revoked by next Friday and that could affect the president's daughter, as well. Ivanka. Back to you. Wow, okay. Stephanie, thanks very much. Close to home for the president. Appreciate As we said a lot going on on

