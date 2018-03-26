Transcript for Wife of man accused of fleeing to Mexico with teen speaks out

We turn to the "Gma" cover story. Wife of the man accused of running off to Mexico with a teenage girl. She's now telling her story. Erielle reshef is here with more. Reporter: Good morning. That 16-year-old girl is home safe in Pennsylvania. 45-year-old Kevin Esterly, a married father of four arrested. This morning, his wife is speaking to "Gma" about the clues before he fled the country with a teen she said had been this their family for year. For satacy Esterly, the last four weeks have been nothing short of a nightmare. I was worried. My children would cry asking when daddy is coming home. Reporter: Her husband, 45-year-old Kevin Esterly arrested in Mexico after fleeing the country are 16-year-old Amy Yu. Stacey recalling the last time she spoke to Kevin before he took off. I kissed him good-bye. He said, have a great day at work. I'll see you when you get home. Reporter: That morning, police say the father of four flew with the teen on one-way tukts from Philadelphia, through Dallas, to cancun. Amy, a part of their lives for eight yours. She was best friends with their eldest daughter. The family first meeting her at church. We took Amy on a lot of family vacations. A lot of family outings. First time for skiing. First time to the beach. Like I said, we took her in and treated her as part of our family. Reporter: But in the months leading up to her husband's disace peerns, red flags. In December, I had found out that he had rented an apartment. Four blocks away from Amy's house. That was deaf stating to me and my children, as well. Reporter: Police say Amy listed Kevin as her emergency contact at school, referring to him as her stepfather. Allowing him to sign her out of class ten times without her mother's permission. Those times he was signing her out of school early. While me and my children were waiting for him at home. Where was he and Amy? What wither they doing? Reporter: Kevin, advised by police to stay away. All things say Amy left willingly with Kevin Esterly. It's heatbreaking. To have to see your children go through something like this. I never thought in a million years we would be dealing with this. Reporter: He's facing charges of interference of the custody of a child. He's not yet entered a plea. Stacey is moving forward with the divorce and plans to fight for custody. Wow, what a story. Now to rob with more on the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.