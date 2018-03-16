Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case

More
Denise Huskins, along with her fiancÃ©, Aaron Quinn, spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach about the terror she faced when she was kidnapped and held for ransom for 48 hours by Matthew Muller in 2015.
0:55 | 03/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case
I can tell that with stark. Couldn't hear. You know other people around. When he opened the car door I have. If this I think. I there minute. Here gunshot nuts it. Are they get pushed off a cliff. Met with these guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death. And then I heard a door closed behind me. And they pulled up the blindfold. And I saw a toilet. And a cement. Room. I think caught. You coroner released but Tola Clinton Lincoln. He's just saying nice and I was just expecting any moment it was so where.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53807501,"title":"Woman feared for her life during 2015 so-called 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case","duration":"0:55","description":"Denise Huskins, along with her fiancÃ©, Aaron Quinn, spoke to ABC News' Amy Robach about the terror she faced when she was kidnapped and held for ransom for 48 hours by Matthew Muller in 2015.","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-feared-life-2015-called-girl-kidnapping-case-53807501","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.