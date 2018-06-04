Transcript for Woman finds out mother's fertility doctor is biological father with at-home DNA test

We arary moving to an alarming discovery. A woman W used a test to learn more about Hert claims it reed her parents' fertility doctor is her biological father D is suing a it. People can't stop talng out this. LI, last year alone the at me DNA testing industry was worthearly $120 million. So many people use I and now one woman is making those shocking claims about the doctor and S taking it to court I wanted to know who I am and E I came from. Reporter: We've all seen them, the simple at home DNA test getting to the root of a family tree. Ou alwayswonder, you know, who does make you who you are. Reporter: While millions turn to companies like ancestry.com and 23 an me to learn more about the pas the results aren't always you might expect. Ething that just happens in themovies, I guess. Reporte 36-year-old woman is suing a mother's fertility doctor claimingn ancestry.c test indicat he is her biological fa. Alleging it's T doctor's DNA at was artificially inseminated into her mother. In the lawsuit filed last Frid Kelli Rowlette claims th her doc mixed her Fath's Gennett ig material with a cully selted onymous donor after they struggled to conceive. Instead of inseminating her with that, the doctor the suit alleused only his own and knowingly concealed that Rowlette was her biological daughter. Concea it so much the lawsuit says that years ago the doctor cried when the family told them they were moving. I did not T this was Ible in a million years. Reporter: In another case 43-year-oldrea Ramirez took E of those DNA testsnd learned the man who raised her was not her biological father. Secret her parents took to their graves. I wouldn't have expected tt E's potentially another biological relativehat is significantly closer THA anybody on Earth that would be rel to me. Reporter: Meeting her half-sister just as shocking. S and I had the same Mo so of the same manrisms and the we Ed, sohat was kind of a shocker. Reporter: Geneticenealogist cece Moore says they've led to secrbefore. People have been learning all kinds of interest things out themselves. Although these areften unexpected surprises. Eporter: But ancestry DNA and 23 and M tell ABC news while somef these results are unexcted, having the profiles art of theatabase I optional and users can opt out. And by the way we have not heard from the doctor's lawyer and that genealogist says over thet five years she'sorked with several families claim their ob/gyn ortility doctor was the father of their child. I'm glad everybody is sitting down here, okay, because listen to this, one family lea they had 48 sibling all allegedly from the same ob/gyn. That's crazy. Thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.