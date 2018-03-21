Transcript for 3 women pursue legal action against Trump

We begin with that new trouble for president trump. Three women now pursuing legal action, one over a case of alleged harassment and two others over alleged affairs and in a moment the attorney for former "Playboy" model Karen Mcdougal will join us and ask him why she wants out of the agreement she once signed. First linsey Davis is here with the latest. Reporter: Good morning. Karen Mcdougal is certainly anxious to share her story, so is stormy Daniels. She has more than half a million followers on Twitter and quite a few detractors on the social media site as well. Now stormy Daniels' first public comment about her relationship with Donald Trump is coming in the form of a tweet firing back at a critic. An emboldened stormy Daniels taking to Twitter to rebuff a critic who suggested the adult movie star just disappear claiming no one cares she slept with the president of the united States 12 years ago. To that she tweeted technically I didn't sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping. He, he and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress. People do care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, et cetera, and P.S., I'm not going anywhere. Her attorney released this picture of her taking a polygraph in 2011. Why release the results of a polygraph in 2011 now. She passed that test with flying colors. Quite honestly we're taken aback by some of the accusations that she attempted to shake down the president in 2016 and fabricated a story to impact the election. It's bogus and the polygraph test results show that. Reporter: According to documents provided by Daniels in the opinion of the administrator of the polygraph she was truthful about having sex with trump. And now more lawsuits this morning. Centering around Donald Trump's alleged extramarital relationships. The latest from former "Playboy" model Karen Mcdougal, the 46-year-old is now suing the publisher of "The national enquirer" alleging she was tricked into signing an agreement to keep quiet about an alleged affair with trump. Mcdougal filed it Tuesday against American media inc. And said they promised her $150,000, two magazine covers and 24 months of articles or columns and said they never materialized and had a 10-month relationship with her after meeting during the shooting of an "Apprentice" episode at the mansion. Come on over. Wow. Beautiful. Reporter: Ami tells ABC news the suggestion that Ami silenced her is completely without merit. Adding they have published several of her columns and claim she is not responding to repeated requests for a photo cover shoot for men's journal. A victory Tuesday for former "Apprentice" contestant summer Zervos. A New York court denied trump's attorney's request to have a suit against the president dismissed. She accused trump of groping her back in 2007 and now accusing him of defaming her during a 2016 presidential campaign by saying she lied. An attorney for president trump says they plan to appeal. Stormy Daniels' attorney says he purchased video of her polygraph for 25,000 because he learned other parties were attempting to get it too destroy it. As for Mcdougal she says she was misled about the deal and only recently learned her former lawyer reportedly discussed her deal with trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

