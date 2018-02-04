It's February, which means it's Black History Month, so we're sure you're celebrating all month long.

But what happens when you head to your closet only to find you have nothing to celebrate in? Don't worry.

We've picked out our favorite t-shirts that celebrate and honor the spirt of Black History Month -- all from black-owned companies.

Check out our faves:

HGC Apparel's "Black By Popular Demand" Tee

HGCApparel

This 90's inspired t-shirt not only comes in a variety of colors, but in a sweatshirt too to keep you warm all month long. The shirt, which reads "Black By Popular Demand," is a play on Kurtis Blow's 1988 hit album "Back by Popular Demand."

For Grace Apparel's "For the Culture" Tee

ForGraceApparel

Although For Grace Apparel usually creates amazing Christian-inspired tees, this February they're also celebrating Black History Month with a limited edition collection. Our favorite is the "For the Culture" tee.

Tees in the Trap's "Black History Year" Tee

Teesinthetrap

Forget Black History Month. Tees in the Trap's "Black History Year" tee reminds us that we can celebrate the achievement of African-Americans all year long.

The Cultured Savage's "Stay Woke" Tee

The Cultured Savage

In this divisive political arena, two words have come to the forefront: Stay woke. The Cultured Savage's tee plays on that along with incorporating their rendition of the NASA symbol, making the shirt out of this world.

Hillman Bookstore's "Randy Watson" Tee

Hillman Bookstore

Black History Month isn't just about celebrating achievements, but it's also about celebrating black culture, including TV shows and films we love. Hillman Bookstore, named after classic TV show "A Different World," created a T-shirt inspired by Eddie Murphy's 1988 cult classic film "Coming to America." In the film, Murphy plays a "singer" named Randy Watson and we're thankful Hillman Bookstore turned that classic scene into a tee.