Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit

More
Melania's suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today.
0:40 | 04/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54697906,"title":"Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit","duration":"0:40","description":"Melania's suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/melania-trumps-hat-steals-show-official-state-visit-54697906","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.