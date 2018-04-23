This woman uses her body as a canvas

More
Georgina Ryland is a body painter from Brisbane, Australia, who went viral for her amazing creations.
1:00 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This woman uses her body as a canvas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54674939,"title":"This woman uses her body as a canvas ","duration":"1:00","description":"Georgina Ryland is a body painter from Brisbane, Australia, who went viral for her amazing creations.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/woman-body-canvas-54674939","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.