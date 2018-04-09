Yahoo Lifestyle's top picks for beauty industry leaders in diversity

Yahoo Lifestyle revealed their annual diversity in beauty award winners today, spotlighting products, brands and influencers that are leading the industry when it comes to diversity and inclusivity.

All of the award winners selected by Yahoo Lifestyle's team of experts are breaking barriers in some way, to ensure that women and beauty enthusiasts of all backgrounds can find representation in the industry, or simply find a shade of foundation that matches their skin tone.

“Diversity in beauty isn’t just about skin tone - it's about women and men defining their own beauty without having to conform to unrealistic standards," Yahoo Lifestyle beauty director Dana Oliver said.

Here is the full list of winners for Yahoo Lifestyle's Diversity in Beauty Awards:

Best inclusive foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (Price: $34)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: This line of foundation includes 40 shades. I repeat: 40 SHADES. Not only is this a ground-breaking range of face makeup hues, but it also provides more options for different undertones, as well as skin conditions. It makes your skin look filter flawless but still like YOU.

Best Inclusive Hair Care

Vernon François (Price: $18-$42)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: The celebrity hairstylist behind 'dos worn by Lupita Nyong'o, Solange and more natural-haired beauties has created a hair range that caters to curls, coils, locs, waves and more textured tresses. It's a prestige line that you can find at your local Sephora or shop online, and the prices won't hurt your bank account. One of my personal favorite products is the Mist Nourishing Water -- I spritzed this onto my flat 'fro in the morning and it revives my curls, giving them shine and stretch instantly.

Best inclusive skin care product

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal 2-in-1 Scrub and Cleanser Stick (Price: $9.99)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: Who doesn't love a drugstore buy? You can get the gunk out of your skin without having to pay for a pricey exfoliating treatment. Not to mention, it's made with 95 percent natural ingredients and free of parabens and silicones.

Best affordable makeup

Colourpop Element of Surprise Pressed Powder Shadow Palette (Price: $16)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: This warm palette is filled with silky metallic and matte shadows in neutral to bold hues that complement fair to dark skin tones.

Best sunscreen for all

Farmacy Green Screen Daily Environmental Protector (Price: $36)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: It goes on silky when applied to freshly cleaned skin and dissolves within five seconds without making me feel sticky or greasy. Unlike most mineral sunscreens, this formula doesn’t leave behind gray streaks, dry out my skin, or cake up after reapplication hours later. See here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/found-sunscreen-that-doesnt-make-dark-skin-look-white-or-ashy-202750748.html

Men's grooming that makes sense

Scotch Porter (Price: $5.99 & up, including grooming tools such as beard combs)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: It's no surprise this brand has gained a cult following with their grooming products that address everything guys care about from shaving creams to beard combs. The packaging is also very simple and straightforward.

Best green beauty product

Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum (Price: $78)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: When it comes to anti-aging skin care, retinol is at the top of the list of ingredients with proven results. However, this lightweight serum uses a plant-derived alternative that really does work to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles but without the worry of breaking out or getting inflammation, as some do experience from potent retinol. A major win in the green beauty space for individuals with sensitive skin -- a group who is often overlooked!

Best Acne/Hyperpigmentation Product

Glossier Solution (Price $29)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: This chemical exfoliant was a major hit among the beauty editors at Yahoo Lifestyle. My colleagues (three who have totally different complexions) gushed over how this product cleared up breakouts and made their complexions smoother and brighter.

Best skin care tool

Michael Todd Beauty SonicSmooth (Price: $99, great buy considering when you add up maintenance costs of face waxing/threading services)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: When you add up the maintenance costs of monthly/weekly face waxing/threading services, you're probably spending hundreds of dollars. This foolproof dermaplaning tool makes it super easy to eliminate the "fuzz" at home for a fraction of the cost. Plus, men and women can use it!

Best fragrance

Tom Ford F------ Fabulous (Price: $310)

Yahoo Lifestyle beauty director Dana Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: The fashion designer is KING of unisex yet sexy scents. It's soft, creamy leather aroma is like wrapping yourself in a Tom Ford cashmere sweater.

Best beauty app

Benefit Brows (Price: FREE)

Oliver on why it's leading the industry in being inclusive or diverse: As the saying goes, "Eyebrows aren't twins, they're sisters." This fun and playful app allows anyone to get their best brows ever, allowing you to upload a selfie and try on different brow shapes/colors.

