Best adult-only all-inclusive hotels in Mexico

There are two sides to Mexico's all-inclusive resorts -- the party-hard hotels that cater to college-age spring breakers and families with boisterous kids and the properties that maintain a level of peace thanks to their no-kids-allowed policies. For those seeking the latter, keep reading. We've traveled around Mexico to bring you the best adults-only all-inclusives that the country has to offer. Hear that noise? It's the soothing sound of waves lapping the shore, guaranteed to never be interrupted by squealing tots or wailing babies.

Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun

Located on the Riviera Maya, south of Cancun, the 412-room Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun is a romantic, adults-only all-inclusive resort, set on a private white-sand beach lined with sunbeds, cabanas and palapas. In addition to the buffet, a wide range of high-quality dining options are available, including Japanese teppanyaki, French cuisine, a wine cellar with over 200 different vintages, and, for an extra charge, romantic dinners for two on the beach. A stunning destination-style spa offers couples' treatments in private outdoor cabanas on the beach. Rooms are large and tasteful, with four-poster canopy beds, separate sitting areas and private balconies; ground-floor rooms are swim-up suites. The hotel is especially popular for honeymoons and destination weddings, though numerous additional fees can make a stay here pricey.

Le Blanc Spa Resort

The luxurious, 260-room Le Blanc Spa is the best (and priciest) adults-only all-inclusive in town. It stands out for its gorgeous white-sand beach in the heart of the Hotel Zone, decadent spa (guests get free access to the hydrotherapy area), stunning pools (two with swim-up bars), and especially its pampering service, from the butlers who will unpack your clothes to the pool attendants who will provide cool towels for your eyes. It has a hip, gorgeous aesthetic throughout the entire pristine white property, and the modern, bright rooms have two-person whirlpool tubs; most have either ocean or lagoon views. The chic restaurants have great food and don't require reservations (aside from the stunningly designed Lumiere). The fitness offering also impresses, and there are multiple daily classes, including aqua spinning and Pilates.

Excellence Playa Mujeres

This adults-only luxury resort offers a nice all-inclusive experience with tons of variety -- multiple dining options, several beautiful pools, a gorgeous spa and dozens of wonderful activities. The rooms here are large and contemporary, with large modern bathrooms, Jacuzzis and high-end amenities such as big flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi and iPod docks. Some have a large rooftop terrace with a private plunge pool with ocean views. However, note that the beach is less attractive than others farther south and that there are no attractions nearby.

El Dorado Casitas Royale

El Dorado Casitas Royale, the intimate, more upscale section of El Dorado Royale is an adults-only, all-inclusive property about midway between Cancun and Playa del Carmen. While amenities are the same on both sides of the resort, El Dorado Casitas Royale is quieter and feels more secluded than the rest of the property. Rooms are large and luxurious, with wood-beamed ceilings, huge bathrooms with outdoor showers, and two-person hot tubs. Some rooms have private swim-up terraces, or balconies with infinity-edge plunge pools. Most guests choose to spend their days at one of the hotel's several pools (some have a swim-up bar) because the beach is small and rocky, and not so suitable for swimming. The on-site restaurants serve an array of cuisine types, but the food is mediocre at best.

Beloved Playa Mujeres

This 109-room sleek, sexy boutique hotel is a luxurious, adults-only all-inclusive located in the Playa Mujeres region just north of Cancun. It's on a beautiful long white-sand beach -- which can have some seaweed from time to time -- and has three chic outdoor pools with food and drink service. Rooms are huge (starting at 960 square feet), all-white, and have big whirlpool tubs, as well as private balconies -- many with ocean views and some with plunge pools. The 35,000-square-foot spa is gorgeous, with an impressive hydrotherapy circuit, and the fitness center is extensive. Food at the four restaurants is excellent and a la carte, and reservations are not required; 24-hour room service is also available. Among the area's top all-inclusive resorts, the Beloved stands out as the only true boutique.

