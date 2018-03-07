Here's your chance to live on a private island and work for Richard Branson

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is looking for someone to work and live on Necker Island, and that person could be you.

"Fancy working on Necker Island?" the job description for a personal assistant and admin assistant on LinkedIn says. "Thought so! Well a pretty exciting opportunity has come up and Necker Island’s General Manager Keny Jones is looking for a new PA to combine with Richard Branson’s office, who are looking for a new admin assistant. One person to help look after both offices!"

Necker Island, Branson's private island resort in the British Virgin Islands, can be rented in full or, during certain weeks, on an individual room basis. According to the resort's website, it can accomodate 22 people.

The role is an administrative one and "despite the sunshine," it's "not for everyone," the LinkedIn post says.

Duties include "diary and email management, general correspondence, filing and archiving, booking travel and providing cover for Richard’s PA when they're on holiday, amongst a whole host of other admin-related tasks."

The job description has been viewed more than 17,000 times on LinkedIn. Applications are due by March 10 and those interested must submit a resume and a video no longer than two minutes to iwanttobeyourpaaa@virgin.com.