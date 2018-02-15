If you need a vacation from men, SuperShe island may be the place for you.

SuperShe island is an exclusive getaway destination located off the coast of Finland that’s available only for women.

The goal of the island is to connect women of all ages through yoga, meditation, fitness classes, cooking and more.

It’s run by SuperShe - a networking group with the goal of “uniting female powerhouses" and connecting "women who innovate and inspire, and bring them together at one table."

Kristina Roth, the founder and CEO of SuperShe, bought the 8.4 acre island in September 2017 after selling her management consulting company and starting SuperShe. “I was looking at real estate investments personally for myself,” she said.

But then she decided to turn it into a haven for women.

“There’s so many women that just want to escape somewhere,” she said. “I just want to put on my yoga pants, go hiking and just maybe meet some like-minded amazing women.”

The island is currently undergoing renovations which she said are about 90 percent done. It has four cabins that can fit 10 people.

In order to stay on the island, you have to apply to become a SuperShe member through the the organization's website and partake in a Skype interview with Roth.

“Honestly, for me, the definition of SuperShe is you’re an independent woman and you know what you want,” Roth said.

Roth said she's already received thousands of applications from women across the globe.

She plans to invite some VIP SuperShes to the island for a trial cycle in June and then the island will officially be open for business on July 1.

Currently, SuperShe has a couple hundred members, and staying on the island will cost somewhere between $3,000 to $6,000 for a five-day stay in one of the shared rooms.

Roth has high hopes for the women-only island located near a country that she said is “super underrated” and “beautiful.”

She already owns another property in Turks and Caicos that she wants to turn into another SuperShe getaway – but that won’t be ready until 2020.